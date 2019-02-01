Group tests Brexit views

ANTI-Brexit campaigners tested local opinion in their village and have called on their MP to oppose any prospect of a no-deal Brexit.

Members of Hampshire European Movement went out in Bishop’s Waltham with a ‘Brexitometer’ and spoke to residents about their opinions on what should happen next and what their local MP George Hollingbery should be doing.

Andrew Adams from the group said: ‘We have had a great response from local people, with a wide range of views but an over-riding fear of the consequences for the local area if we face a no-deal.

‘It is obvious that Theresa May’s deal has failed – our local MPs need to listen to the views of their constituents.’