Guide to a summer of fun for families

THE My Amazing Summer guide has been launched to help families find activities to get involved with during the summer holidays.

The guide is published by Fareham Borough Council and contains a range of events at libraries, Westbury Manor Museum, Portchester Castle, Ashcroft Arts Centre and Holly Hill Play Area.

There is also a pull-out calendar to plan summer events.

Executive member for leisure and community, Councillor Sue Bell, said: ‘We have so many exciting events in the Fareham borough all laid on for children and their families.

‘This guide is full of wonderful things to do so you can make it a summer to remember for all the family.’

The guide will be available at libraries and schools and can be picked up from Civic Offices. It can also be downloaded at fareham.gov.uk/summerguide

For more information about the 'My Amazing Summer' guide contact the Leisure Team on 01329 236100.