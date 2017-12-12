Have you got the UK’s most festive house this Christmas?

If your home is decked out in dazzling decorations this Christmas, you could be in with a chance of winning £1,000 as Royal Mail begins its search for the UK’s most festive home.

Whether you live in a bungalow or a flat, the Stop, Look, Glisten campaign is encouraging homeowners to transform their properties into magical award-winning grottos that even Santa Claus would be proud of.

David Gold, Royal Mail spokesperson, said: ‘When it comes to an award-winning house, we’re looking for originality, personality and festivity.

‘Royal Mail has a footprint in communities across the UK and we enjoy all the brilliant and magical ways people celebrate Christmas.

He added: ‘Light decorations are a particular favourite. That’s why we decided to launch our Stop, Look, Glisten competition, to encourage people across the UK to take pride in their decorations and share them far and wide.’

There’s a great prize on offer

The lucky winner will win £1,000 whilst the runners-up will receive a set of 50 Christmas stamps and a framed personalised image.

But while the decorations go up, Royal Mail are reminding contestants not to blind their local postie with festive lights, and to stay safe.

‘Whilst Christmas lights are a beautiful addition to our communities, it’s important to remember to stay safe when decorating your house and take the appropriate precautions,’ said David.

‘Also, keep in mind how your decorations might impact on those visiting you – especially your postman or postwoman!’

Here’s how to enter

To be in with a chance of winning, send an image or video of your house to glisten@jpress.co.uk, upload your image/video on Twitter or Instagram including #ChristmasLights, @RoyalMail and @portsmouthnews, or visit www.facebook.com/RoyalMail.

The Stop, Look, Glisten competition closes at midnight on Sunday, December 17 and the winner and runners-up will be announced w/c December 18.

For full terms and conditions click here.