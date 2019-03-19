Help for big Spring Clean

BUSYBODIES eager to clean up the area are being urged to join a community drive.

Volunteers are being sought to join the Great British Spring Clean and organise their own litter picks across the Fareham area as part of the national campaign.

In Lincoln Close, Locks Heath, people can come along to help replant shrub beds, pick up litter and repair benches on Thursday, April 4 between 10am and 2pm, outside the sheltered housing premises.

Fareham Borough Council is offering litter pickers and waste bags to fill with rubbish as well as a free refuse collection service.

To volunteer, email parks@fareham.gov.uk or call the the parks team on 01329 236100.