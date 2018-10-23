Housing minister meets businesses at forum

REPRESENTATIVES from some of the area’s biggest businesses met with housing minister Kit Malthouse to discuss government policy and local business issues.

Twenty-seven businesses from all sectors – including SAAB Seaeye, Low Carbon Construction, Lucketts Travel, and others – had the opportunity to question the MP about local planning, developments and wider government policy.

Mr Malthouse gave a talk where he set out the direction of government policy on housing and planning nationally, as well as touching on issues around developments in Fareham and the south.

The event took place at Lysses House Hotel in Fareham. It was part of the Solent Business Forum – a group run by Fareham MP Suella Braverman which meets quarterly.

Mrs Braverman said: ‘It’s a priority for me to ensure local businesses have their voices heard – so I was pleased to facilitate a good discussion with the housing minister.

‘Thank you to all who attended. If you would like be part of Solent Business Forum, email me at suella@suellabraverman.co.uk.’