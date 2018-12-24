How the Fareham community is rallying to help save a popular arts and crafts shop 

AFTER a craft shop owner was evicted from his premises the week before Christmas, a community gathered together to save his business.

Shane Davies was left overwhelmed by support and kind comments after he announced on social media his shop, The Crafty Makery, would be closing.

Outside view of Crafty Makery.''Picture Credit: Keith Woodland

He said: ‘People said they loved coming into my shop and making things with their friends and children and asking how could they help.

‘Some customers set up a crowdfunding page to help me to move my equipment and then Cafe Imbizo across the road offered me a space and an office so I will be staying on West Street.’

The cafe, run by Fareham Community Church, opened up on Saturday for a Christmas craft workshop.

Shane said: ‘I think community is so important and I think my shop helps to fill that need in Fareham. It is a place I want people to feel welcome and now I am in Cafe Imbizo the coffee and refreshments on offer are a lot better!’

Amanda Collins, Shane Davies and Leslie Ralls behind the counter at Crafty Makery.''Picture Credit: Keith Woodland

Now Shane is determined to use the art and craft space to provide workshops to vulnerable people, those with mental health problems and for the elderly.

He said: ‘Healthcare and social services are at breaking point and I really think making things whether that be out of wood, metal or paint is very therapeutic and I have previously had people in with depression and anxiety who said they felt a lot better after an hour in the shop and there was no pressure.

‘In terms of the elderly I would love to run weekly sessions so those who live on their own have the chance to get out the house and chat with others which will have a really positive impact on their health.’

Amanda Collins? and her son seven-year-old? Lenny are regulars to Shane’s shop and use the time to talk about Lenny’s dad Karl Law who died while away on a stag do in Prague.

Emily Carter, 8 and Lenny Law, 7 paint their reindeer Christmas decorations.''Picture Credit: Keith Woodland

