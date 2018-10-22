Hundreds turn out for Portchester Sausage and Cider Festival

HUNDREDS turned out for an annual sausage and cider festival to raise money and awareness of two charities.

Portchester Community Centre held the sixth festival complete with a range of ciders and gourmet hot dogs and live music to entertain crowds while fundraising for themselves and the Wessex Cancer Trust.

Organiser Kim Hofley said: ‘Most people don’t realise the community centre is a charity so that is what is really great about these type of events because we can raise awareness about what we do and it gets more people into the centre who wouldn’t usually come in.’

The team have spent four months sourcing locally crafted beverages.

Kim added: ‘We want everything to be as local as possible so people can recognise where what they are drinking comes from so places like Meon Valley and Southwick.

‘I think people really enjoy that local aspect and coming somewhere that is important to their community and have a lovely night.’

The community centre’s chosen charity the Wessex Cancer Trust has been benefiting from all the events the centre has held over the year including the vintage fete.

Charlotte Von Sicard from the charity said: ‘It is absolutely amazing to be the centre’s chosen charity as we have a centre just up the road in Cosham which supports local people who have been diagnosed with cancer and their families.

‘We are hoping to raise £2,000 from across the year which will fund our Cosham Support Centre for a whole week and allow us to provide free counselling, therapy and support groups.’