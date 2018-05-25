IN PICTURES: Falconer returns to Beaulieu

Lord Montagu has rekindled Beaulieu's ancient association with the art of falconry by appointing the first official falconer in three centuries.

The history of falconry at Beaulieu can be traced as far back as the 11 th century and Paul Manning is believed to be the first falconer endorsed by the Montagu family for more than 300 years.

Paul will be based in Abbot’s Mews in the grounds of 13 th century Beaulieu Abbey. The former ticket kiosk at the old gateway to Beaulieu will become a classroom for falconry tuition and activities, as well as an exhibition for attraction visitors to learn more about kings, queens and nobleman who practiced falconry.