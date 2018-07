Families made the most of the sunshine and the entertainment on offer for children at Fareham’s free 999 day.

Youngsters got a taste of life in the fast lane as they climbed into vehicles belonging to the emergency services.

Fareham's free 999 day attracted lots of families curious to learn about the work done by the police, fire and ambulance services, Gosport and Fareham Inshore Rescue Service, the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance and more at Fareham Town Centre.