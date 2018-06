Crews from across the country and beyond battled it out in the field gun competition at a Royal Navy open day.

The event, which took place at HMS Collingwood, in Fareham, on Saturday, drew thousands of visitors eager to find out more about life behind the scenes in the navy.

The gun run was a major attraction and HMS Heron from Yeovilton were crowned the winners in the Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity final, taking

home the coveted Brickwoods Trophy