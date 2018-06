Have your say

Two children’s charities benefited from a charity day at a garden nursery.

Live bands, spa sessions, raffles, tombolas, as well as delicious variety of food and drink available at Mount folly Nurseries, in Fareham.

Visitors dug deep to donate to children’s charities Naomi House and Clic Sargent.

