Insurer offers service for deaf customers

AN INSURANCE company has announced a new partnership to introduce a dedicated service for its deaf and hard of hearing customers.

Customers of Zurich, based in Whiteley, will be able to use SignLive video interpreter thanks to the British Sign Language Online Interpreting Service.

Zurich is the first insurer to offer this flagship service which enables customers with impaired hearing to contact the insurer where the interpreter acts as a middleman on behalf of the customer, carrying out their instructions, liaising with the insurer and sharing feedback with the customer.

Marketing director Richard Pash said: ‘It’s a fantastic service which we think will make a real difference to our customers with hearing difficulties enabling them to engage with us in a meaningful way which really works for them.’

SignLive director Joel Kellhofer added: ‘We’re delighted to be working with Zurich as the first insurer to be using the service, helping Zurich enhance the customer experience for its Deaf British Sign Language users.’

