Knife-wielding thugs rob cash and cigarettes from Fareham shop 

Have your say

THREE men wielding knives robbed a shop in Fareham last night.

Officers were called to McColl’s store on Bishopsfield Road last night after a report of three men carrying knives and stealing cash and cigarettes.

READ MORE: Young couple attacked during attempted robbery

A police spokesman said: ‘We were called shortly before 11pm on Tuesday March 12 to a report of a robbery at the McColl’s store on Bishopsfield Road in Fareham.

‘Three men who were carrying knives stole cash and cigarettes.

‘No-one was hurt.

READ MORE: Knife-wielding burglars with ‘dirty teeth’ threaten man in wheelchair during terrifying break-in

‘Enquiries are ongoing and members of the Neighbourhood Policing Team will be carrying out patrols.’

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting 44190087496.