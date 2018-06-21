Landlady returns to her home village and takes on country pub

More than three decades ago Caroline Wood was born in a small Hampshire village – and now she’s taken the reins of the local at the heart of the community.

Caroline and her husband Simon took over The Rising Sun, in Hill Pound, Swanmore, last month and they’ve been bowled over by the support shown to them by villagers.

The pair, who are living above the pub with their four-year-old twin boys Oscar and Alfie, have had a long and varied career running pubs across the country but when The Rising Sun came up, it was an opportunity too good to miss.

Simon, 37, said: ‘We both grew up in the area, my wife was born across the road from the pub and I grew up in Waltham Chase.

‘We had run pubs elsewhere and we were looking to come home so our boys could go to school where we did. That’s when the pub became available and we jumped at the chance.

‘It has been fantastic. We’ve been really well received by the community, it’s been really nice. Everyone has been happy to have us here and it’s getting busier as word gets out.’

The couple have refurbished the pub, revamped the menu and put in a new children’s play area complete with slides, swings and climbing walls.

Simon said: ‘We have got a massive pub garden and we are very family friendly so we wanted somewhere for the kids to run around. We have two children so we now khow important it is to have somewhere to keep them occupied. There was literally a queue to use the equipment as it was being installed!’

The Rising Sun has hired two new chefs and four people to work front of house.

They have also introduced background music to the pub and are also planning to host some live music nights too.

The couple say they are also looking forward to running the bar at the village fete, which takes place at New Road Recreation Ground, Swanmore, from 12.30pm on Saturday, July 14.

They have also got several wedding receptions booked in over the summer, which take place in a marquee in the pub garden, and say they are hoping for more bookings.

The pub currently has several real ales on tap including one from Broken Bridge Brewery, based in Upper Swanmore, called the Rising Sun after the pub. They are also serving Liberation from Southwick Brewhouse and Goodens Gold from Flower Pots Brewery in Cheriton.

For Caroline, though, it’s been a perfect homecoming.

The 36-year-old said: ‘It has been lovely, it’s really nice to be here. My family still live up the road so it’s great.’