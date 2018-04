Have your say

One lane is blocked on the M27 this afternoon after a vehicle broke down.

Traffic information service ROMANSE said traffic was queueing in the left lane eastbound between junction 8 at Bursledon and junction 9 at Park Gate.

Traffic is queueing back as far as junction 7.

The service has also said vehicles are queuing on the exit slip road westbound at junction 11 at Fareham because of an incident.

There is also slow traffic on the eastbound route around junction 5 at Southampton Airport.