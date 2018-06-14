Laser quest and a disco assualt course to raise money for Fareham charity

LASER quest arena, disco assault course and a bungee run are just some of the activites families can get stuck into at a charity day.

The Rainbow Centre is hosting their fifth annual Family Fun Day and Dog Show on Saturday, June 23 at the centre and the surrounding area in Cams Alders Recreation Ground, Fareham.

The event is open to the public from 11am until 4pm and promises to be a day jam packed with fun activities and entertainment for all ages including a laser quest arena, disco assault course, go-karts, bungee run, bouncy castle, face painting, glitter face art, henna tattoos, cupcake decoration, hook-a-duck, stocks, and penalty shoot-out,

Locks Heath Classic Car Club will also be there with a multitude of beautiful ‘vintage’ cars with four-legged friends welcome to take part in the Fun Dog Show with various categories to enter with all proceeds going to the centre which has been running for 24 years and provides Conductive Education to adults and children with motor disorders.

Cake stalls, a sweet stall, ice cream van, cream teas and a BBQ can all be washed down at the Pimm’s and Prosecco bar.

Free parking will be available with thanks to Palmerston Bowls Club.

For further information email fundraising@rainbowcentre.org.