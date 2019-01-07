Last chance to have say on future of village

IT IS the last chance for residents to have their say on the future of their village.

Residents in Titchfield have until Friday January 11 to take part in a consultation being run by Fareham Borough Council on behalf of the Titchfield Neighbourhood Forum.

It is the first area in the Borough to draw up a Draft Neighbourhood Plan and the document contains proposed planning policies to guide the development and use of land in Titchfield.

The Draft Plan and consultation details can be found at fareham.gov.uk/haveyoursay. Paper copies of the Draft Neighbourhood Plan and representation forms can be obtained from the Civic Offices, libraries in the borough, Jubilee Surgery and Titchfield Community Centre.

After the consultation, the Council will submit the Draft Neighbourhood Plan, supporting documents and associated comments and representations, to an independent examiner who will determine if the plan meets the basic conditions.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​