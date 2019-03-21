By the Rev Karen Mitchell, vicar of St Matthew’s, Bridgemary and St Thomas, Elson

For a Christian, the 40 days before Easter, known as Lent, can be very much the same as having an appraisal at work.

At least once a year many workers are expected to undertake a review of their performance, where goals for the future are often set, training needs identified and skills/knowledge updated in order for them to go forward and to keep up with the ever-evolving systems of the working world.

Lent provides those who are Christians with the same opportunities. These 40 days gives us a chance to review the progress we have made in being a disciple of Christ – the discipline not only of following Christ, but also how we have expressed his love and teaching and been more like him to others in our daily lives.

Lent is a time for Christians to pause for a while and take a long look at where we are going on our Christian journey and what we are doing.

Just like an appraisal at work, as Christians we should emerge from the 40-day period having identified what spiritual disciplines and training needs we require in order to achieve our goals of bringing the good news of the Kingdom of God to all who we come into contact with.

Whether we go to church or not, each one of us needs at least once a year to stop and take stock of our daily lives, to review our values and priorities, to eliminate what is wrong and try to strengthen what is good.

As spring has just begun, I cannot think of a better spring clean than to review our own lives, and these days of Lent provide us with time to do this.

If you need any help with this, do get in touch with us, or come along to our events during Lent.

Our worshippers at St Thomas Church, Elson, and St Matthew’s Church, Bridgemary, would be happy to accompany you on this journey.

Check out our website at stthomatts.org to find out what we’re up to during Lent and as we head towards Easter.

May I wish you a happy, holy and productive Lent.