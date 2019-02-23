Library gets refurbishment

CUSTOMERS of a library are set to benefit after a £30,000 modern refurbishment.

Lockswood Library in Locks Heath has been revamped by Hampshire County Council with elf-service technology kiosks, new mobile shelving so the space can be used flexibly and new furniture.

Executive member for recreation and heritage, Councillor Sean Woodward, said: ‘Customers can now quickly and easily borrow, renew and return items thanks to the installation of self-service technology kiosks. This frees up our skilled staff to focus on helping with more complex queries. Alongside the arrival of the latest technology, we’ve updated the facilities with new carpets.’

‘We’re committed to ensuring our libraries keep pace with the needs of customers, and continue to thrive as popular venues for learning, study and community activities. We’re working hard to transform many library interiors so that the spaces can be used in the most broad and flexible ways, including children’s activities, events and interest groups.’

The investment forms part of the Library Service’s Strategy to 2020 and a commitment to reinvest £500,000 a year, from the Development Fund, until 2019, into library buildings and technology. ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​