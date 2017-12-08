Lifeline for abandoned pets this Christmas

Have your say

A PET store is hoping to support abandoned animals as part of a national initiative.

Pets At Home in Fareham will be joining forces with other stores across the UK raising money for rescue pets in need of a helping hand this Christmas.

The store is working in collaboration with Support Adoption For Pets – a charity set up by Pets At Home – as part of the Santa Paws appeal.

Support Adoption For Pets is looking to raise enough money to fund 2.4 million dinners for abandoned pets at Christmas.

The appeal, which launched on December 1, will see the Fareham Pets At Home store raising money for the Southampton Rabbit Rescue centre in Bursledon. A Christmas dinner for one animal costs 50p, which can be donated at the checkouts.

Animal lovers can also donate £3 by texting BOWL01 to 70070.

For more information about the initiative go to supportadpotionforpets.co.uk/santapaws.