A CHRISTMAS memorial service will be taking place on Sunday.

At 3pm in Portchester Memorial Gardens, Upper Cornaway Lane, the service is set to run for half an hour, featuring a reading from The Rowans Hospice chaplain Carol Gully and music from Highland piper Daniel del Piccolo and Havant-based a cappella choir, Folks In Harmony.

Lanterns will be lit to remember loved ones, with around 900 people expected to attend the service.