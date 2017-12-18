LISTED: How your bin collection days will change over Christmas and New Year

Councils have announced changes to bin collection times over the Christmas and New Year period - and here’s how they will affect you.

Most collection days will be bought back, and visit your own council website for more information.

PORTSMOUTH

- Residents are asked to put out rubbish and recycling out by 7am. If you miss your collection keep the waste on your property until the next one or take it to the Port Solent recycling centre.

- REFUSE AND RECYCLING CHANGES: Dec 25 to Dec 23, Dec 26 to Dec 27, Dec 27 to Dec 28, Dec 28 to Dec 29, Dec 29 to Dec 30, Jan 1 to Jan 2, Jan 2 to Jan 3, Jan 3 to Jan 4, Jan 4 to Jan 5, Jan 5 to Jan 6.

FAREHAM

- Garden waste collections have now stopped and will re-start on January 22.

- REFUSE CHANGES: Dec 25 and 26 to Dec 27, Dec 27 to Dec 28, Dec 28 to Dec 29, Dec 29 remains, Jan 1 to Jan 2, Jan 2 to Jan 3, returns to normal Jan 3.

- RECYCLING CHANGES: Dec 25 to Dec 27, Dec 26 to Dec 28, Dec 28 to Dec 29, Dec 29 and Jan 1 to Jan 2, Jan 2 to Jan 3, Jan 3 to Jan 4, returns to normal Jan 4.

GOSPORT

- From Dec 25 to Jan 5 waste collection will be carried out a day later than usual. Residents should leave their waste outside their house by 7am each day.

HAVANT

- Waste and recycling centres will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

- REFUSE AND RECYCLING CHANGES: Dec 25 to Dec 27, Dec 26 to Dec 28, Dec 27 to Dec 29, Dec 28 to Dec 30, Dec 29 to Jan 2, Jan 1 to Jan 3, Jan 2 to Jan 4, Jan 3 to Jan 5, Jan 4 to Jan 6, jan 5 to Jan 8, Jan 8 to Jan 9, Jan 9 to Jan 10, Jan 10 to Jan 11, Jan 11 to Jan 12, Jan 12 to Jan 13.