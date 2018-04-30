LOCAL ELECTIONS: Meet your candidates for Fareham

WITH Fareham Borough Council elections taking place this week we spoke to the candidates to find out what matters to them.

Local elections take place on May 3.

READ MORE: Why you should vote in this week’s local elections

Fareham East

Tom Davies (Con):

‘I’m a Fareham resident of 21 years. I see what residents see - their issues are my issues too.

‘I’m running a positive campaign and I plan to prioritise resident input, acting on the wishes of local people. I’m here to listen and act. I want to bring a breath of fresh air to the council with my ideas and enthusiasm.’

Adam Arnold (Lab):

‘I was born in Fareham East and have lived there ever since. My main concerns in Fareham are protecting our greenfield sites as it is vital for the wildlife and the environment.

‘Traffic congestion is also a concern of mine. The poor infrastructure is leading to increased air pollution in the town.’

Sean Evans (Lib Dem):

‘I am standing for council because I want to make a positive contribution to Fareham East and its residents as part of the Liberal Democrat team.

‘I have been talking with residents about such issues as housing for Fareham people, rough sleeping and the homeless, and refuse from drug abusers littering our town.’

Fareham North

Pamela Bryant (Con):

‘I was born in Fareham and have lived in North ward for over 50 years. I also represented the local residents on the council for 23 years. I am completely devoted to supporting the residents and am aware of the need for new homes to be built but insist on the countryside being protected.’

Emma Copeland (Lab):

‘I’ve lived in Fareham for eight years and worked here most of that time. It is a wonderful place, a town with energy but we can do so much better.

‘I am a proud member of the LGBTIAQ+ community and understand what it is like to be marginalised. My personal pledge is to stand up for everybody in Fareham North.’

Joe Dalby (Lib Dem)

David Harrison (Green):

David is a long-time resident of Gosport. David and his wife Dilys are very active Green party members and are passionate about protecting the environment, human and animal rights. He hopes to be elected to promote the views of residents in local concerns and to bring green concerns to the attention of the council.

Fareham North West

Peter Davies (Con):

‘I have represented Fareham North West for 32 years. My main two priorities are to ensure affordable housing and to protect the green fields within my ward. I will continue to serve the people within Fareham North West to the best of my ability.’

Matthew Randall (Lab):

‘I moved to Fareham in 2015 although with family and friends nearby I’ve been passing through here for a long time.

The council should ensure our schools are properly funded, local employers can provide sustainable well-paid jobs, and secure the right balance of housing in a way that acknowledges the needs of residents and the environment.’

Benjamin Powell (Lib Dem):

‘The day after the 2015 general election I joined the Liberal Democrats.

I thought I would not allow my daughter to grow up like I did, in a country where governments only look out for narrow interests. Now standing for Fareham North West, I hope that one day Freya will come to me and say: “Thank you daddy for changing our society”.’

David Whittingham (Ind)

Fareham South

Geoff Fazackarley (Con):

‘With enthusiasm, energy and vision I will ensure residents have more input into their area and will engage in more surgeries.

‘There will be no stone left unturned for issues that matter. I have re-written the rules as mayor on interaction with residents and will continue to do so if elected in Fareham South.’

Richard Ryan (Lab):

Richard is married with two grown up children. He has lived in the Fareham borough for 40 years.

He has served as a councillor on both Hampshire County Council and Fareham Borough Council and is currently a governor at a local federation of schools. He has also taken part in numerous local campaigns over many years.

James Palmer (Lib Dem):

James was brought up in Watford, Hertfordshire but has lived for 33 years in Fareham where he and Rowena made their family home.

After leaving the Navy, James realised he wanted to give something back to his community and he worked with others to establish the Highlands Hub in Highlands Road, Fareham providing support to the local community.

Nick Lyle (Green):

Nick has lived in Fareham for over thirty years. Consequently he has a strong understanding of the concerns expressed by local residents. Nick hopes to be elected on so that he will have the opportunity to speak up for the people of Fareham South on issues, for example, worsening air quality, homelessness, and development plans.

Fareham West

Leslie Keeble (Con):

‘I am a committed family man who has lived in Fareham West for 50 years and has been a local councillor for the last 18 years. I have served on many committees as a member, chairman, vice-chairman and also was an executive member with various portfolios.

I will continue to work for the benefit of all our council taxpayers.’

Paul King (Lab):

‘I’ve live in Fareham West ward and have been active in the Labour party for number of years.

‘My main concern is the over-development of Fareham, especially building on the very few green spaces left in the borough. The development of Welborne was supposed to defend our open spaces but we now see all our green spaces under threat.’

Rowena Palmer (Lib Dem):

Rowena was raised in Portsmouth but has lived in Fareham for almost 40 years and made it her home.

Rowena has a passion for helping others. She has worked for many years with the Soldiers, Sailors and Air Force Association providing counselling and support. She also volunteers at the Highlands Hub community cafe.

Hill Head

Steve Dugan (Con):

‘I currently work at HMS Sultan in the Air Engineering Training School as head of training support and have lived in Stubbington and Hill Head for the last 27 years.

‘If elected I will support local residents concerns, local businesses and campaign to prevent inappropriate development and support the borough plan.’

Kevin Kearslake (Lab):

‘I have been living in Sarisbury Green for several years now but I was brought up in the Portswood district of Southampton.

‘I have been widowed for three years and have four adult children, nine grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. I re-joined Labour three years ago after a 30 year absence and believe in hard work and honesty.’

Alex Brims (Lib Dem):

‘I am married with a grown-up daughter and two student stepchildren and I have lived in Hill Head and Stubbington nearly all my life.

‘I will work to keep the isolation of our village and to keep the green space that separates us from the urban sprawl of Fareham and Gosport.’

Locks Heath

Susan Bayford (Con):

‘I was first elected to represent Locks Heath Ward in 2010 after working for Fareham’s previous MP, Mark Hoban.

‘I am currently chairman of the scrutiny board, was mayor in 2013-2014 and am now the deputy mayor. I love assisting local residents and hope to have the opportunity to continue working in the ward.’

Nicholas Knight (Lab):

Originally from Kent, Nick moved to Fareham borough in 1997 with his wife Kathryn. He has three children, two of whom currently attend Brookfield school.

Nick is concerned around the slow creep of privatisation into both health and education under both the coalition and now the Tory government.

Peter Davison (Lib Dem):

‘I’ve lived in Fareham for over 40 years and the Lib Dem values of a fair, free and open society have never been needed more than they are now.

‘We need councillors who will listen to people’s views and then respond to them to get things done; that is why I am standing as a Lib Dem.’

Park Gate

Ian Bastable (Con):

‘“If you think you have something positive to offer, stand for election”.

‘I am a life-long Conservative and I believe dogma is not always right. If the facts show a different approach is better, change and make progress. I will bring this evidence-based approach to representing Park Gate and Priory Park.’

James Carr (Lab):

Jim was a borough councillor from 1996 to 2000 for Fareham South ward when he was instrumental in developing new cycle-ways, improving parks and open spaces and upgrading the facilities in Ferneham Hall. He always worked hard to represent his ward constituents and help them whenever called upon to do so.

Portchester East (two seats up for grabs)

Hugh Sach (Con):

‘I have lived in Portchester East for the last 4 years with my wife. I believe it is essential to keep our roads safe, provide adequate street lighting and help alleviate parking issues and the regeneration of the precinct. I stand for fairness, equal opportunities for all and I will make sure all ward residents have a voice.’

Callum Wright (Con):

‘I am a hardworking, friendly and young product owner working in IT who grew up in Portchester and has lived in Fareham all my life. I went to Portchester School and have a vested interest in our area, green spaces and will be the champion for Portchester and its residents.’

Andrew Mooney (Lab):

Since moving to Fareham in 1995, Andy believes in the need for strong and vibrant neighbourhood centres with good leisure provision, including drop-in daytime facilities for the elderly and youth facilities for evenings.

Andy also believes much more needs to be done to provide safe cycle routes particularly along the main A27 corridor west of the town centre.

Leslie Ricketts (Lab):

Les has lived in Fareham for 33 years and worked on the railway for 42 years, retiring as a senior supervisor.

As a Labour member for 10 years and a life-long supporter Les is active in Portchester but always maintains a keen interest in the wider Fareham area.

Gerry Kelly (Lib Dem):

‘I have lived in Portchester for nine years. I am a retired Deputy Head Teacher, having spent many years working with children and families in the north west.

‘I am a committed Liberal Democrat and was a candidate in Portchester West in 2016. I work alongside Councillors Roger Price and Shaun Cunningham putting residents of Portchester first.’

Roger Price (Lib Dem):

Roger is a long standing resident of Portchester. He is passionate in working for the residents to cut through the red tape of local authorities.

He is strongly committed to the area having represented Portchester on Fareham Council for 47 years and is totally committed to making sure Portchester is always put first.

Portchester West

Susan Bell (Con):

‘I have lived in Portchester for 25 years and have served on Fareham Borough Council for 16 years. Portchester is a lovely area to live and I will do my best to keep it that way. My main pledges are no development without infrastructure, deliver a new vision for Portchester precinct and support our youth with continued and improved facilities.’

James Webb (Lab):

James has lived in Portchester for over 30 years and has been employed as a teacher at a local school for 16 years. He is a father to twin boys who will start at a local primary school in September.

Jean Kelly (Lib Dem):

‘I am a retired head of department and sixth form tutor who has lived in Portchester for nine years.

‘I have always believed in Lib Dem policies and will do all I can to translate them into action, representing the people of Portchester West on Fareham Borough Council.’

Sarisbury

Sean Woodward (Con):

‘I have lived in the Sarisbury ward for much of my life and have been privileged to be a Sarisbury councillor for 32 years. If I am re-elected I will do very best to face down the challenges in the area, particularly housing, roads, schools, healthcare and preserving our countryside.’

Melanie Lunn (Lab):

‘I moved with my family to Sarisbury Green in 2016. I love the area and being part of a community.

‘As a type 1 diabetic I have had many experiences with the NHS. It is something I 100 per cent believe in and feel it is worth properly funding and fighting for.’

Sophie Foster-Reed (Lib Dem):

‘I’m standing in Sarisbury, to allow the residents a real choice.

‘I believe that everybody should have the opportunity to be supported, with their views taken into account. It is important that we give everyone in our communities the chance to thrive in the area in which they live.’

Stubbington

Pal Hayre (Con):

‘I have lived in Stubbington for 21 years and I am a county councillor for the Crofton ward.

‘I will protect our village from inappropriate development, look after our open spaces and campaign for recycling and a cleaner environment. It is vital to support and promote local businesses and campaign for continued free parking in Stubbington.’

Lindsay Brown (Lab):

Lindsay is married with five adult children, three of whom are adopted, and has lived in Fareham for 27 years.

She has been a primary school teacher and an early years carer, so has a keen interest in local educational issues. As a former foster carer she has concerns for social and economic problems facing many families.

Jim Forrest (Lib Dem):

‘I’ve represented Stubbington for more than 10 years in total.

‘I have the experience Stubbington needs, including two years as leader of the opposition on the Council. Fareham needs the scrutiny of an effective and thoughtful opposition, and I hope you will enable me to help supply it.’

Andy Annear (Ukip)

Titchfield

Connie Hockley (Con):

‘I have had the privilege of representing Titchfield for the last 20 years which I have found very rewarding.

‘I very supportive of local organisations such as the Titchfield Village Trust, Catisfield Village Association to name a few. If re-elected I will continue to serve all residents to the very best of my ability.’

Michael Prior (Lab):

Michael was born in Titchfield and lives in the village.

He was a Fareham Borough councillor for 12 years as leader of the Labour group throughout this time.

Michael will use his experience to ensure that Tory cuts don’t prevent local residents receiving the essential services they deserve.

Gillian Underwood (Lib Dem):

‘I was born in Hampshire and for the last 17 years I have lived in Titchfield.

‘I have been a Liberal Democrat for 53 years, since I was a teenager. I am now a co-chair of governors at Titchfield Primary School where I also run a lunch time garden club.’

Titchfield Common

Karen Healey (Con):

‘I have lived in the area for 28 years. Working as a medical secretary for consultant surgeons in a hospital, I regularly see the problems patients have in getting GP appointments.

‘If elected, I will work closely with her to bring residents the service they deserve from their councillors and provide a strong voice in the council.’

Antony Ferraro (Lab):

Born in London of British and Italian parents, Antony moved down to Fareham in late 1988.

If elected, he would want to represent these issues as well as the opportunity to drive an environmental agenda in the borough. He would like to focus on how we can improve the health and wellbeing of young adults in the borough.

Warsash

Trevor Cartwright (Con):

‘I have been a councillor for the last 18 years and if re-elected, I have the experience and time to ensure I get the best for Warsash. Having lived here for 28 years, I have a really good understanding of what is required to ensure that Warsash and Hook remain pleasant places to live.’

Nicola Moore (Lab):

Nicola has lived in Warsash for nearly twenty years and is married with two daughters, one at university and the other at school.

Nicola has a keen interest in the environment and the balance between the protection of green spaces and the need for affordable housing, and is especially concerned about the current proposed building plans which will over develop Warsash.

Guy Benson (Lib Dem):

‘I am 21 and have lived in Warsash for 12 years. If elected, I pledge to fight the grossly unfair housing allocation for Warsash contained within the local plan and to use my influence on the council in order to do what is right for Warsash if further housing is proposed within the area.’

Jack Englefield (Ind)