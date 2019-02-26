M27 delays after reports traffic lights are failing at Junction 9 for Whiteley

Have your say

DRIVERS are facing delays of upto 20 minutes on the M27 this evening after reports that traffic lights are failing at Junction 9 for Whiteley.

The fault with the signals are causing delays on the eastbound carriageway.

READ MORE: Mystery Southsea streaker spotted running naked through streets of Portsmouth

ROMANSE tweeted: ‘#M27 Eastbound - Approx 20 mins delay between J5/A335 #Eastleigh and J9/A27 #ParkGate, reports of a fault with the signals at J9.’

READ MORE: 30 jobs created in Fareham as plane interior firm upgrades to first class premises