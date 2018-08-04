M27 partly closed after vehicle fire

Have your say

Traffic is being held on the M27 this afternoon following a vehicle fire.

The incident has happened on the westbound carriageway near Junction 9 and delays are starting to build in the area back to Junction 10 for Fareham.

In a tweet Highways England said: ‘M27 westbound within J9 Southampton, Fareham.

‘Traffic is currently held due to a vehicle fire.

‘Fire service are currently on scene and working to extinguish the blaze.

‘Please approach with care as delays are starting to build.’

