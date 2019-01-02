Man threatens dog walker with 4in knife during attempted robbery in Fareham

A DOG WALKER was threatened with a knife during an attempted robbery in Fareham today.

Officers in Fareham are investigating following the incident in the Gillies early this morning (Wednesday January 2) where a 52-year-old man was approached by man dressed in a dark colour peaked woolly hat and carrying a four-inch-long knife.

A police spokesman said: ‘Shortly after 7.10am a 52-year-old man, who was walking his dog, was approached from behind by a man he did not know.

‘He threatened the victim and demanded property before the victim defended himself and the man ran off. Nothing was taken and the victim was not hurt.’

The man was white, about 30 and about 5ft 8in and had a local accent.

He wore a dark-coloured peaked woolly hat covering the top of his ears, glasses, a dark waist length jacket, and dark trousers, and carried a 4in knife.

Officers are carrying out enquiries in the area and will also be undertaking patrols as part of our investigation.

If anyone has any information call 101 quoting reference 44190001497. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting the same reference.