Married pair set to mark 69 years

THEY fell in love the moment they saw each other – and soon they’ll be marking 69 years of married life.

Graham and Annette Chapman met in South Africa when he was visiting with the Merchant Navy and she was working as a nurse.

Graham and Annette Chapman on their wedding day in 1949

The couple were married in September 1949, two years after the Queen and Prince Philip.

Now the couple, from St Peter’s Church, Curdridge, will cut the official wedding cake at an event this month to celebrate love and marriage – and to mark the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

‘I think the secret of a good marriage is to love each other, and we do still love each other,’ said Graham.

‘We have had disagreements, but never a flaming row. You do have to compromise to make it work.

‘We’re looking forward to being involved in this special church fete.’

The royal wedding fayre happens at the church on Sunday, June 9 at 12pm. Other couples will renew their vows.

It will include displays of vintage wedding dresses.