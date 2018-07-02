Meet the new face at the helm of Fareham Rotary

A NEW president has taken the reins of the Rotary Club of Fareham for the coming year, following a ceremonial changeover last week.

At a black tie dinner celebrating the achievements of the Rotary Club of Fareham, the outgoing president, Bob Marshall, officially handed over to the incoming president of the club, Lyndon Palmer.

Over the past year the club has had a particular emphasis on fundraising, raising £5,175 for the Flat Spaces charity to provide holiday accommodation locally for the less able, their families and carers – as well as a number of other good causes.

Mr Marshall said: ‘I am delighted that we are able to make this contribution and we wish them all the best in their future plans.’

With Mr Palmer now at the helm of the Rotary Club of Fareham, the chosen charity is Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance.

Funds will also be raised for St Francis Special School in Fareham.

The Rotary Club of Fareham has also announced that it will be continuing its ‘valued’ partnerships with Hayes Travel, Sainsbury’s and Stewarts Garden Centre going forward.

Lyndon Palmer said: ‘I would like to thank all of those who have agreed so willingly to undertake their various roles next year and who will thereby contribute to the smooth running of the club in so many ways.

‘We shall continue to serve the local community.’