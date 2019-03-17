Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash in Portchester

Have your say

A MOTORCYCLIST has been taken to hospital after a crash in Portchester.

The man sustained a leg injury during the collision between a car and motorbike at the junction of Portsdown Hill Road and Nelson Lane.

A police spokesman said; ‘We received a report of a road traffic collision between a car and a motorbike at 11.04am on Sunday March 17.

‘It took place in Portsdown Hill Road, at the junction with Nelson Lane, Portchester.

‘The motorcyclist was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital with a leg injury, which has been described as serious but not life threatening.

‘No other injuries were reported.’

No arrests have been made but an investigation is underway to establish exactly what took place.

Anyone with information or dash cam footage should call police on 101, quoting reference number 44190093265.