MP calls for nominees to enter NHS awards

AN MP is calling for nominees to enter into a special awards programme being organised to mark the 70th birthday of the NHS.

The NHS70 Parliamentary Awards launched in Parliament last month.

Fareham MP Suella Fernandes is urging NHS heroes to put their names forward.

The awards are part of a range of activities being organised by NHS England and NHS Improvement to celebrate the achievements of the NHS, and those who work for and with it.

Suella said: ‘We only have two weeks left to nominate people for the awards so I would urge those working with and for health and care organisations in the Fareham area, to send me further examples they think deserve national recognition.’

MPs are searching for outstanding nominees who have innovated, impressed and made a real difference to how the health and care system provides care for patients.

Visit nhs70awards.co.uk.