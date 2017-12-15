MP praises shortlisting

Have your say

xx

Fareham College is in the running to become Further Education College of the Year

Suella Fernandes, Fareham MP, said: ‘Fareham College is a great champion of technical and professional training and apprenticeships. It is doing brilliant work to support the next generation of skilled young people in our area.

‘The college’s outstanding Ofsted inspection really reflects the innovative leadership of Nigel Duncan a​nd his management team as well as the staff and students who work so hard.’

Mr Duncan, principal, said he was delighted the college was shortlisted.