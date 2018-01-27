MP welcomes group of volunteers to parliament

Have your say

FAREHAM MP Suella Fernandes has welcomed a group of volunteers from Fareham Community Hospital, after they met with her in Westminster.

A total of 16 volunteers met with the MP in parliament for a day – where they had the opportunity to spend some quality time with the MP.

The group were given a tour of both the House of Commons and the House of Lords, as well as other sights in Westminster.

Ms Fernandes said: ‘It was great to see the FCH volunteers.

‘They do brilliant work and dedicate much of their free time to helping others.

‘I would like to thank them for coming up.’