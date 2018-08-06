Museums in Fareham and Gosport recognised by arts council

TWO museums are among a group given national accreditation for their services.

Gosport Discovery Centre and Westbury Manor, in Fareham, were both awarded Full Accreditation status by Arts Council England.

Hampshire Cultural Trust, which runs the museums, is celebrating after 11 of its sites were named.

Janet Owen, chief executive, said: ‘We are thrilled to have received full accreditation status for the museums that we manage once again.

‘Applying for accreditation is a long and rigorous process.’