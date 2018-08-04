Music-lovers in Wickham blessed with blissful sunshine

BLISSFUL sunshine greeted thousands of revellers at yesterday’s Wickham Festival.

The family-friendly folk festival was rammed with visitors enjoying the second day of festivities.

And today’s action promises to be much of the same, with 7,000 people predicted to flock to

Topping the bill on today’s line-up include veteran British rockers Squeeze.

They will be joined on the main stage by John Illsley of Dire Straits and Tom Robinson.

As well as all the live music on the two main stages and entertainment elsewhere on site, festival-goers will be able to get their fill of freshly-cooked food and booze, including a variety of real ales and ciders.

The relaxed festival is set to conclude tomorrow evening.with 18 acts taking to the two main stages across the day.

Final performances will come from Jon Boden and The Remnant Kings and The Undertones.

The festival finishes at 11pm tomorrow.