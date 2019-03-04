Navy trainees battle it out for sporting glory

NAVAL trainees from two bases faced each other in a series of friendly sporting challenges.

Trainees from Victory Squadron, at HMS Collingwood, in Fareham, travelled to HMS Sultan, in Gosport, to take part in the Battle of the Bases which saw them compete against one another in activities including football, rowing, hockey and CrossFit.

Air Engineering Technician Oliver Karowski-Budd from HMS Sultan said: ‘It’s really good to have this competition and get people working against each other.

‘Obviously, there are no hard feelings between us as we will be working together in the long run, but it’s a great introduction to Inter-Establishment sport.’

ET WE Mathew Morton from HMS Collingwood added: ‘It’s been a good laugh and a great team building exercise.’

HMS Collingwood took an early lead in the challenge but HMS Sultan were crowned champions by Commander Jules Philo, the Executive Officer HMS Sultan who presented the crew with the Battle of the Bases plate.