New craft shop opens in town to help people beat their stress

TALENTED creative Shane Davies is hoping to help others beat their stress by taking up crafts with his new business.

Shane, from Fareham, opened the Crafty Makery in West Street, Fareham, last month.

He has converted the shop, which used to be a financial services office, into a creative space where a wide range of craft activities, classes and workshops can take place.

The dad-of-four said: ‘One of the ways I’ve relieved my own stress, which I’ve suffered quite badly with in the past, is by making furniture.

‘It is a great way to relieve stress and beat depression. What I know about people is that most of the time they will think they cannot do something, when they actually can. They don’t do it, so they don’t get the therapeutic benefits that making things can bring.’

Shane, who originally trained as a carpenter before he had a long career in social care, took over the unit in April and spent the next three months getting the shop ready before its grand opening on July 16.

Shane said he was inspired to change career as he wanted to help others.

He said: ‘I realised that I have a gift that enables me to help others to do things. For example, if someone is not very good at painting then I can teach them quite quickly with simple techniques.’

As well as opening during the day so people can drop in and take part in crafts such as painting, clay work, glass work and much more, the Crafty Makery is holding many different classes and hosting a range of creative groups.

He said one of the fastest growing clubs is held on a Tuesday evening where fishermen make flies. Another popular group takes place on a Thursday and sees cosplay enthusiasts get together to make costumes.

He also holds classes showing people how to make guitars, clocks, jewellery, bird boxes and much more.

Shane said he’s open to ideas and encouraged people to pop in.

‘People are amazed when they see the list of things we do here,’ he said.

As well as creating a way to utilise his talents, another milestone prompted Shane into setting up his own firm.

He said: ‘I turned 50 this year and that’s one of the reasons why I’ve opened the shop. I wanted to do something new and a bit different.’

For more information go to craftymakery.com