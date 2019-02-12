New faith school to serve Whiteley development set for planning committee next week

A NEW three-form faith primary school is to go before planners next week, which will serve up to 630 pupils if approved.

Proposed by applicant Hampshire County Council to take over a site on Whiteley Lane in Burridge, the single-storey building will be accompanied by a sports pitch.

If built, it will serve a new 3,500 home development which is planned for North Whiteley. It will also house pupils from the relocated Cornerstone Church of England Primary School, which is currently in a temporary building situated in the nearby area.

As part of the proposals, the school will comprise of 21 classrooms, four group rooms, a large and small school halls, a studio, a food technology room, meeting rooms, Special Educational Needs group rooms and medical inspection rooms.

Outdoor facilities, according to the plans, include three sports courts and three sports pitches. These will not be used by anyone other than the school.

The school, which is expected to employ around 24 teachers and 55 non-teaching staff, will be transferred to the Portsmouth Diocese to manage and maintain.

The plans also include 60 car parking spaces – mainly for staff – and 99 cycle and scooter spaces.

The scheme will be seen at Hampshire County Council Regulatory Committee tomorrow.