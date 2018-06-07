New terrorism security measures are ‘crucial’ say MP

Have your say

THE MP for Fareham has welcomed new counter-terrorism and security measures announced by government.

Home Secretary Sajid Javid revealed at the core of the new strategy is an approach that will involve working in partnership at international, national and local level, between government, agencies, the private sector and communities.

New legislation will enable police and security services to disrupt terrorist threats earlier.

Suella Braverman, MP for Fareham, said: ‘Terrorism poses a serious threat to us all, with the attacks in recent years serving as a stark reminder that we need a robust strategy to prevent harm and fear being inflicted upon us.

‘This new strategy is a crucial step in enabling our security services and police to meet the evolving threats we face as a country.’

The government will use developments in technology, including machine learning and quantum computing.