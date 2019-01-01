Next stop named for council’s cabinet tour

CABINET meetings at Winchester City Council are on the road and the next stop is Wickham.

Residents are invited to attend the meeting at 4.30pm on Wednesday, January 23 at the Woodford Suite in the Wickham Centre in Mill Lane.

For the past year, every other cabinet meeting has taken place in a different location around the district to make it more accessible to residents living outside Winchester.

The initiative aims to encourage people to interact with their elected representatives.

Leader of the council, Councillor Caroline Horrill, said: ‘We want our cabinet meetings to be as accessible as possible to the whole district and by bringing our meetings to rural locations we hope to give our residents a unique insight into local democracy at work.

‘The cabinet works in a transparent and open way and we would welcome any interested members of the public to join us.’