‘Nuisance vehicles’ lead to police noise complaints

POLICE in the Fareham area have received several reports of ‘nuisance vehicles’ causing disturances.

In a Hampshire Alert the Western Wards neighbourhood team said the reports had been made on the evening of December 28 and early morning of December 29.

On both occasions callers reported excessive noise but were unable to take vehicle details.

The alert said: ‘The Western Wards Neighbourhood Policing Team are aware of these reports and we would like to reassure residents that we are looking into these reports and we will take action where we can.’

Call 101 with any information.