LUCKY lottery players in a Fareham postcode will be sharing a slice of a whopping £3m prize fund after the area scooped a major jackpot.

Representatives from the People's Postcode Lottery will be knocking on the doors of players in the ‘PO16 7’ area of the town to deliver the stunning news.

All the lucky residents who play in the sector will land a share of the whopping prize pot.

But the lucky few will have to wait Saturday, March 30, to find out exactly how much of the £3m pot they have won.

Those in the full winning postcode will take home the largest share of the cash.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassadors Judie McCourt and Danyl Johnson will be knocking on doors on the day to present winners with their cheques.

Danyl Johnson said: ‘I can’t wait to get to Fareham to hand out some cheques to our lucky winners! It’s always a pleasure to meet our players and see their reactions. Good luck to everyone playing in PO16 7, we’ll see you soon.'

With a minimum of 32 per cent of every ticket going to charity, players have raised over £404m for thousands of charities and good causes to date.

Past beneficiaries have included Pompey in the Community in Portsmouth, which received £20,000 last year to help people from disadvantaged areas into employment.

To find out more, visit postcodelottery.co.uk.