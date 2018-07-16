Person hit by a train near Fareham

EMERGENCY services are dealing with an incident between Fareham and Southampton after a person was hit by a train.

All rail lines between both Fareham and Southampton Central are blocked and disruption is expected until 9pm.

At 6.20pm Southern Rail tweeted: ‘A person has been hit by a train between Fareham and Southampton Central. Services between this station will be subject to disruption. More info to follow when we have it.’

South Western Railway services have also been disrupted.

Southern Railway said the following stations will not be served during this time: Cosham, Porchester, Fareham, Swanwick

Train services will start and terminate at either Barnham, Chichester or Havant and will not continue towards Southampton Central until further notice. Trains towards Portsmouth Harbour are not affected by this incident.