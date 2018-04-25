PICTURE GALLERY: Ladies Lunch Club in Fareham celebrate 10-year anniversary

Have your say

A lunch club in Fareham which has helped raise more than £16,000 for charity is celebrating its 10th anniversary.

Donna Blackledge-Jones and Louise Bisley set up the Ladies Lunch Club in Fareham a decade ago, and nowadays more than 65 women aged 29 to 85 meet up four times a year.

This month the group celebrated their birthday, and received purple flowers in celebration of 100 years of the women’s vote.

