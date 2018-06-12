PICTURES: Derelict building fire near Bishop’s Waltham

Drone shots taken by a photographer have shown the scale of the derelict building fire that started at the former Upland Park Hotel and Conference Centre in Droxford, near Bishop’s Waltham, yesterday.

At about 8.15pm crews from Southsea and Fareham fire stations joined firefighters from Droxford, Wickham and Portchester and Bishop’s Waltham fire stations in putting out the blaze, and were there until after midnight.

Picture: instagram.com/alexthwaites

Fareham Fire Station watch manager Ian Cambridge said it’s not clear how the fire started.

