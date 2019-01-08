Pizza Hut closes its Fareham delivery store

A PIZZA delivery company has closed its Fareham store.

The Pizza Hut Delivery franchise closed its doors shortly before Christmas.

The branch opened in the unit – formerly occupied by Santander bank – on the corner of West Street and Osborn Road South in 2013.

A Pizza Hut Delivery spokesperson said: ‘We continually work with our franchisee partners to evaluate the location of Huts to ensure they are in the best possible areas to meet consumer demand and have decided to close the delivery unit in Fareham.

‘We continue to have a strong presence in the area with customers able to order from the Locks Heath, Cosham and Gosport.

‘We worked closely with our franchisee to support staff during the closure and have relocated team members where possible.’