Police ask for help in finding missing teenager last seen in Fareham

Have your say

A MISSING teenager who was last seen in Fareham is being searched for by police.

Fifteen-year-old Ken, from Hamble, was last seen in the Highlands area of Fareham at about 10.30pm on Saturday, May 5.

Officers have conducted a number of enquiries since he was reported missing, and are asking for the public’s help in finding him.

Ken is described as black, 5ft 9ins tall and slim with short black hair. He was last seen wearing a grey tracksuit.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44180168166.