Police called in over ‘faulty bouncy castle’ at fete

POLICE were called about a 'faulty bouncy castle' at a fete.

It's understood at least one girl was left trapped at the top of a slide when a helter skelter and bouncy castle went down.

The incident happened at the Sarisbury Green fete on Saturday at 3.30pm.

The Health and Safety Executive is aware of the incident, a spokeswoman said.

A Hampshire police spokeswoman added: 'We were called just after 3.30pm on Saturday, June 9 by a member of the public reporting that there was a faulty bouncy castle at Sarisbury Green fete.

'Details were passed to the Health and Safety Executive.

'A PCSO attended but no complaints were made to the officer. This is now a matter for the HSE.'

The HSE was unable to say if anyone had been injured.

The ambulance service did not respond when contacted.