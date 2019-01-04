Police concerned for man last seen in Portchester two weeks ago

Have your say

POLICE are concerned about the welfare of a man who has been missing for two weeks.

Andrew Corrigan, 27, was last seen in The Kingsway area of Portchester, Fareham, between 5am and 6am on Friday December 21.

A police spokesperson said: ‘His family have not heard from him since and we are concerned for his welfare.

‘We believe he may have travelled to the Southampton area after leaving Portchester on December 21, and he also has links to Fawley in the New Forest.’

Andrew is described as:

White

Medium build

6ft 3ins tall

Brown receding hair

Brown eyes

Tattoo of stick men on left arm

He was last seen wearing all black Nike Air Max trainers, blue jeans, a brown Lee Cooper bomber jacket and a striped shirt with three different shades of blue stripes.

If you have seen Andrew, or have any information regarding his whereabouts, please call us on 101, quoting 44190003565.

Dial 999 in the event of an emergency.