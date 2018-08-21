Police continue murder investigation after death in Fareham – latest updates

Police have launched a murder investigation after a man died in Fareham.

Residents have also been reacting to the news. You can follow the latest updates below.

Police are in Omaha Close in Fareham after a murder investigation launched when the body of a 29-year-old man was found in a flat. Picture: Millie Salkeld

