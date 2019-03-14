Portchester Beer Festival to return next month

PUNTERS are being invited to the 17th outing of a beer festival.

Highly-popular Portchester Beer Festival returns to its regular venue on April 13.

Organisers will showcase more than 30 ales and ciders, sourced from all over the United Kingdom.

It will raise money for Porchester Community Centre, which will use the proceeds as a means to improve their facilities.

The centre is an integral part of the community providing a wide variety of events, from toddler groups to social activities for the elderly.

The event will have two sessions, one in the afternoon from 12pm to 5pm and one in the evening from 6pm to 11pm.

Carol Mertens is the centre manager.

She said: 'Porchester Beer Festival is an established event in the local community providing a fun filled evening showcasing the best of local and regional ales.

'What is so special about the event is the money we raise for the community centre which is itself a registered charity.'

Tickets are now on sale for £10 per person, strictly over-18s only.

The cost of entry includes a souvenir pint glass, programme, and two drink tokens.

Hundreds of people pour through the doors each year at the popular event.

Tickets can be booked online at ticketsource.co.uk/porchester-community-centre

Alternatively, book a ticket in person at Porchester Community Centre in Westland Groves.

Local beers will be on offer along with those established nationally.